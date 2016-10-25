Veteran bureaucrat and former chairman of Power Finance Corporation D. Shankar Guruswamy passed away after brief illness on Monday.

He is survived by wife, son and daughter and comes from a family of civil servants. Shankar Guruswamy worked as Collector of Mahabubnagar, Srikakulam amd Nizamabad districts. He worked as member secretary of the erstwhile AP State Electricity Board before being elevated as chairman of the AP State Finance Corporation.

The 82-year-old former IAS officer worked as Finance Secretary of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and was posted as joint secretary in the Union Finance Ministry later. He also served as the chairman of the Power Finance Corporation in the Union Government.