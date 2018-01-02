Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz to be State guest

more-in

Daughter of American evangelist Billy Graham’s (William Franklin Graham Jr) Anne Graham Lotz will lead a state and national prayer at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on January 5. Her father, the founder-director of Angel Ministries of the United States of America was one of the most renowned evangelists in that country in the 1950s.

In the city Ms. Graham will deliver New Year message and pray for the welfare of Bangaru Telangana and Swachh Bharat initiatives. Minister for Information Technology and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao will attend the prayer meeting.

Ms. Graham will be the official State guest of Telangana during the occasion.

The programme is being organised by Christian Council of Telangana.

Several bishops of various denominations are also expected to participate in the prayer meeting, according to a release here.