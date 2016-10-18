Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender has cautioned rice millers against the delay in handing over the custom milled rice (CMR) to the Civil Supplies Department after processing the paddy procured from farmers given to them.

In a meeting with rice millers and officials of the Civil Supplies Department held here on Monday, the Minister warned traders, brokers and fair price shop dealers against diverting subsidised rice to the black market. He stated that Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against the elements resorting to such irregularities.

He also appealed to the ration cardholders that since it was useful only for drawing subsidised rice and a few other commodities and as it was not being considered as a proof of address, for Aarogyasri health scheme or fee reimbursement scheme those not availing rice on the ration card should surrender it to the government to prevent misuse and black marketing of subsidised rice.

The Minister explained that the State Government was covering 2.7 crore population under the subsidised rice scheme at 6 kg per head per month by considering them as below poverty line against 1.91 crore people identified by the Centre for the purpose of food security. Besides, the State Government is also supplying superfine rice to hostels and mid-day meal scheme.

Stating that good rains this year had increase the hopes of good paddy production, the Minister noted that the State Government is procuring the produce to ensure minimum support price to farmers even as the Centre had withdrawn the levy collection of rice. The MSP for common grade paddy was fixed at Rs.1,470 per quintal while it is Rs.1,510 for A grade paddy.

On CMR, the Minister told the millers to handover rice within 45 days of supplying paddy to them and the government would be stubborn in getting the commodity. The millers used to drag on the handing over of CMR even up to two years in the past but the Telangana Government had achieved 98 per cent CMR collection during 2015-16 and is aiming for 100 per cent this year.

Chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Commissioner of Civil Supplies C.V. Anand and others attended the meeting.