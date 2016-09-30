Finance Minister Etala Rajender refuted the charges of the Congress that the TRS government failed to save the Mid-Manair dam from breaching, while launching a counter attack against the party for neglecting the project during its rule.

Mr. Rajender told a press conference that the Congress government awarded the contract for construction of the dam to a company for Rs. 400 crore. However, the firm failed to meet the deadline of February 2, 2009, after taking up work for Rs. 77 crore.

The government invited fresh tenders in 2010, which resulted in a bigger player cornering the contract. But, even this company did not complete the project by the targeted 2015. On the whole, the Congress government spent Rs. 836 crore on Mid-Manair over eight years, but the TRS regime took up works costing Rs. 675 crore in just two years.

The government anticipated the danger to the project and evacuated people from four villages in advance, he said.