Belli Lalitha’s brother returns after 16 years in hiding

: Threat to life from Nayeemuddin forced me to go underground for nearly 16 years depriving me of family life, said Belli Krishna on Saturday.

Elder brother of Belli Lalitha from Bhongir of Nalgonda district, who was brutally murdered by Nayeemuddin’s younger brother Alimuddin in 1999, Krishna went into hiding in 2000 year-end.

Emerging from hiding, he said that the then Andhra Pradesh State government was hell bent on eliminating everyone who raised voice for Telangana.

Speaking to media persons, he said the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh government targeted all people and organisations fighting for the cause of Telangana. They used renegade naxalite Nayeemuddin to neutralise Belli Lalitha, who was vigorously campaigning for the rights of Telangana people and the downtrodden, he charged. He declined to divulge details of his stay during the past one-and-a-half-decade period.

“They might target the individuals who provided me shelter if I disclose names. Blessings of some people helped me survive,” he said replying to a question.

Krishna said that he, his sister Lalitha and several of their family members were fighting for the rights of people in Telangana when the State started suppressing the campaign.

Persons like Nayeem came in handy for them to be used against us, he charged.

“It was not fear that drove me to go into hiding. I only took precautions from falling a prey to Nayeem and his associates,” Mr. Krishna remarked.

Charge against Police Department

He charged that with the police department siding with Nayeem, the latter became so audacious that he murdered his brother-in-law Mukka Karunakar even as the police were a few feet away in 2000.

He alleged that Telugu Desam MLA from L.B. Nagar, R. Krishnaiah failed to live up to the expectations of the poor and the backward social groups. It was unfortunate that Mr. Krishnaiah showered praises on Alimuddin who murdered Belli Lalitha, he said.

In the 16 years of hiding, he tried to come back to public life during the Congress regime once.

“I met the then Home Minister K. Jana Reddy but he too advised me to be away for some more time stating that circumstances were not conducive,” he said.