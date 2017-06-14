Engineering certificate verification: 50% attend in first two days

more-in

More than 50% of the candidates among the top 16,000 rankers in EAMCET this year attended the certificate verification after two days as a part of the engineering counselling.

A statement from the Commissioner, Technical Education, A. Vani Prasad said that 10,279 have attended in the first two days. On the first day top 6,000 rankers were called of which 3,511 attended counselling while 6,768 candidates attended on the second day when rankers between 6001 and 16,000 were called.

These include 9,172 from OU region, 710 from Andhra University region and 342 from the Sri Venkateshwara University region while 55 non-local candidates also attended. She said the Certificate Verification process and Biometric Verification went smoothly in all Help Line Centers (HLCs).

On Wednesday, rankers between 16001 and 26000 have to attend for Certificate Verification. Special Category candidates in the CAP and Sports Category have to attend for Certificate Verification at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad as per the information given.