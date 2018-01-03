Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Indu Group

more-in

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth ₹ 117.74 crore of Indu Group of companies in connection with the money laundering cases against YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which the Central Bureau of Investigation had investigated.

The ED, in a press release, said the attached undeveloped land was allotted to Indu Group by Andhra Pradesh Housing Board (APHB) of the erstwhile AP government during former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy’s term. The CBI had filed a chargesheet where it claimed that investigations had revealed a quid pro quo arrangement between I. Syam Prasad Reddy-led Indu Group and companies of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to the ED, Mr. Syam Prasad Reddy made exorbitant investments in companies of the YSRC chief and in exchange, was favoured by the then government in projects the APHB was executing. Mr. Syam Prasad Reddy created two consortia to bag APHB projects but later deviated from the norms and profited at the expense of the government, the ED claimed.

The ED also attached fixed deposits of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited and Vasantha Projects Private Limited, which were part of the consortium. The ED claimed these entities received proceeds of the crime.