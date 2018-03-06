Employees of TS origin stage dharna

The joint action committee of class III and class IV employees of Telangana origin, who are posted to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, demanded that the governments of the two States take steps to repatriate them to Telangana cadre. More than 230 class III and class IV employees have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh as part of bifurcation of employees in spite of they opting for Telangana. Though the governments had assured that they would be repatriated to Telangana soon, no action had been initiated in this direction so far.

The employees, who went on mass casual leave, staged a dharna in front of the L Block in Secretariat on Monday. The employees lamented that their requests had not been heeded to for almost two years of their transfer to AP and they were facing severe hardships financially. They said their struggle would continue till steps were initiated to send them back to Telangana.