Tragedy at midnight:Broken articles and glass pieces strewn across the Medchal toll gate at Outer Ring Road. (Right) The mangled remains of the car.— PHOTOS: MARRI RAMU

The driver and passengers were from Sadashivapet and were on their way to attend a marriage at Medchal

Eight people were killed when a lorry rammed the Chevrolet Tavera they were travelling in after it halted at Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll gate at Medchal on Tuesday night.

Death was instant for seven of them while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. One more passenger Abbas who sustained serious injuries is battling for life. The accident took place at around 11 p.m. when the Tavera carrying nine people stopped at the ORR Suthariguda toll gate.

The vehicle driver and passengers were from Sadashivapet of neighbouring Medak district and were on their way to attend a marriage at Medchal. The Tavera had halted behind a lorry which was waiting to pay toll.

A lorry on its way from Sadashivapet to Kolkata came at high speed and crashed into the Tavera from behind. “Sandwiched between the two lorries, the Tavera got crushed turning into sheets and rods of twisted metal,” Medchal Inspector S. Rajashekhar Reddy said on Wednesday.

Driver of the lorry fled. By the time Medchal police patrolling party arrived, seven passengers were already dead. “It was difficult even to pull out the bodies. Heads of the driver and others sitting on front seats got crushed,” the Inspector said.

Abbas was among the four who sat on the side seats of last row. With critical wounds, he got stuck in the vehicle with the three bodies.

“We had to use a crane and it took an hour to pull him out from the mangled vehicle,” Petbasheerabad ACP S. Ashok Kumar said. On learning about the accident, families of the victims rushed to the spot only to be shocked by the gory site with blood stains and the mangled vehicle. The victims were identified as Md. Akheel, 19, Imroz, 25, Sakhavath, 30, Irfan, 18, Feroz, 22, Nishad, 24, Akbar, 28, and Samir, 21.

The condition of Abbas was stated to be critical. The lorry driver Shailender Kumar Pandey was caught by police on Wednesday morning.