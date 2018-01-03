ECBC comes into force

more-in

Developers of commercial space over 1,000 square metres in plot area or 2,000 square metres of built-up area will have to henceforth obtain mandatory clearance from a GHMC-empanelled energy auditor certifying compliance with energy conservation rules.

The compliance with Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) came into force on Tuesday. “We have formed a panel with 35 energy auditors. Approval by any one of them is mandatory before the application is forwarded for building permission,” chief city planner S. Devender Reddy said.

The building plan will be checked for its energy efficiency in terms of lighting, ventilation, landscape orientation, and other aspects determined at the design stage of the building.

After the construction is complete and the building furnished, it will again have to undergo scrutiny with regard to ECBC compliance in terms of energy efficiency of the building material and electrical equipment used such as elevators, AC units, and pump-sets. “Occupancy certificate will be issued only after the second round of certification,” he said.

Now, the civic body is following a prescriptive method of enforcement, by spelling out compliance norms. In future, an advanced method will be introduced, whereby simulated models will be brought forth for different ratings, and the building will be assessed based on which model it fits into, he said.

GHMC is the first corporation in the country to enforce ECBC, promulgated by the Union Ministry of Power in 2007.