Even those included in old electoral rolls have to submit a fresh application

The Election Commission of India has ordered for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls of some teachers’ constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils with reference to November 1, 2016 as qualifying date.

The Chief Electoral Officer in a statement released the schedule for the preparation of fresh electoral rolls for the constituencies of Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor Teachers, Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool Teachers’ in AP Legislative Council and Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency of Telangana Legislative Council.

The CEO said that all persons whose names were included in the existing rolls should also submit fresh application in the prescribed Form-19. Every application by a person seeking enrolment in Teachers’ constituency should be accompanied by requisite documents/certificates. Mere reference to an entry in the existing electoral roll without documentary proof will not be taken into account for determining the eligibility of a person for enrolment in the electoral rolls.

Every person applying for enrolment in Teachers’ constituency must have proof that he is engaged in teaching in any of the specified educational institutions for at least three years within six years immediately before the qualifying date- November 1, 2016 and also an ordinary resident of the Teachers’ council constituency concerned.

The last date for receipt of applications in Form 19 is November, 5, 2016 and the date of draft publication of electoral rolls is November 23 and period for filing of claims and objections is from November 23 to December 8 and the objections will be disposed of by December 26. The final publication of electoral rolls will be on December 30, the release said.