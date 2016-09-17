Some students accused of benefiting through paper leakage in EAMCET-2 fare badly in EAMCET-3

As expected, EAMCET-3 brought cheers to several medical aspirants while it dashed the hopes of several others with ranks changing drastically in some cases while some have kept their fingers crossed with ranks tantalisingly close to securing a seat, yet unsure of whether they would cross the mark successfully.

Only one candidate figuring in the top 10 in EAMCET-2 also found a place in the top 10 of EAMCET-3. Tejaswini, who secured 7th rank in the previous exam, improved her rank to 3rd rank in EAMCET-3. M. Alekhya from Marlapadu village in Vemsur mandal of Khammam district who secured 270 rank in EAMCET - 2, stood 7th now.

Interestingly, previous topper Rajupalem Ujjwal ended with 106th rank while second ranker Kasam Aishwarya now got 50th rank.

Similar is the case with Sai Sushruta (3rd to 20th), Venu Madhav (4th to 16th), Ankit Reddy (5th to 97th), J. Pranavi (6th to 51st), Siddarth Rao (6th to 44th) and Vineet Reddy (9th to 91st). The 10th ranker, Krishna Geeth, remained absent apparently as he had secured a seat elsewhere.

Some of the suspected students accused of benefiting through paper leakage in EAMCET-2 however fared badly in EAMCET-3 with the difference in ranks running into thousands.

For example, 152nd ranker in EAMCET-2 has now secured 9,992 rank while 263rd ranker got 8,400 odd rank. The 877th ranker jumped to 12,000 while 920 ranker moved to 14,000 odd rank.

A student with a rank in 700s now got 13,800 odd while three others in 700 to 800 range are now in 20,000 to 24,000 range.

Several students who scored below 1,000 earlier now have secured ranks between 10,000 to 20,000 indicating that there is something fishy.

However, several reasonably good performers lost out in the race securing higher ranks thus losing an opportunity to gain a seat.

“Luck also plays a role in the ranks as a couple of marks can push rankers from hundreds to thousands.

Particularly, the middle range rankers felt the heat as they lost out due to a tough paper this time,” says an official.

B.V. Ramana Prasad, a lecturer in Kothagudem Government Polytechnic said that his daughter’s rank went up despite she improving her marks.

“Last time we would have got in a government college but now we may settle with a Convenor seat in a private college,” he said.

Similarly, Dr. Shankar, a paediatrician from Armoor, said his daughter’s rank was on the higher side this time but thankfully she will end up securing a seat in some college.

Earlier, she would have got in either Osmania Medical College or Gandhi Medical College in the city.

“The leakage impacted the young minds and the long period of preparation exhausted them,” he says.