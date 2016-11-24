eNAM facility introduced for chilli, onion in Malakpet yard

more-in

To help farmers and traders overcome cash-related problems arising out of demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes, the Marketing Department has introduced eNAM facility for chilli and onion crop arrivals at Malakpet market yard here.

Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi inaugurated the market transaction facility by lining the electronic weighing machine to eNAM portal. He inspected the market transactions for onion crop and the eNAM entries for the stock arrived, including details of crop varieties.

Payments for the stocks disposed by farmers would be credited into the bank accounts of farmers in the new system. He expressed the hope that e-weighing would bring about transparency in market transactions.

Traders expressed problems of liquid cash for market operations and payment of wages to 'hamalis'. They requested the Secretary for arranging relaxation to traders in drawing cash in banks. He assured the traders that he would take up the matter with State Level Bankers Committee and request them to arrange a mobile ATM at the market.

He instructed the officials that farmers need not be kept waiting for long for completin of the procurement process under eNAM. Chilli traders sought space for drying the crop that arrived from fields.

Mr. Parthasarathi said he would speak to District Collectors of Medchal and Ranga Reddy for identifying land for establishment of a spacious market yard near the Outer Ring Road (ORR). During the market bandh from November 15 to 23, the Marketing Department had procured 28,773 quintals of onion from Wanaparthy and Jogulamba districts directly from the fields of 435 farmers and sold it to consumers at reasonable price.