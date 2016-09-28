Showing the way:A woman entrepreneur displaying solar lamps at the SARAS-DWCRA Bazaar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.-Photo: Nagara Gopal

Self-help groups from 17 States participating in the exhibition

Self-help groups from various parts of the country brought their wares at one place, at the Regional SARAS Telangana DWCRA Bazaar 2016 inaugurated by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao here on Tuesday.

Hand-made curios and products such as ornaments, lamps, mats, toys, silver filigree, lace works, and footwear, besides clothes, saris and food and Ayurvedic products were displayed in stalls at the bazaar organised at People’s Plaza by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), under the ministry of Rural Development.

Stree Nidhi

Self-help groups from a total of 17 States, including Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab were still setting up stalls in the exhibition, which will be on till October 7.

A total of 325 stalls have been set up, a statement from the department said. The statement also mentioned that Rs.2,250 crore loans have been sanctioned under ‘Stree Nidhi’ scheme for self-help groups in the State, of which Rs.1,125 crore have been disbursed in 2015-16, and Rs.260 crore this year.

Online marketing

Mr. Krishna Rao assured the exhibitors from outside the State that their products will be sold off very soon, as online marketing is active in the city thanks to the companies such as Amazon and Ikea which set up stores here.

He made an appeal to banks to offer financial support to the self-help groups which work hard to pay back loans, rather than offering it to the big industries on a spree of defaults. Commissioner of Rural Development Anita Ramachandran too was present on the occasion.