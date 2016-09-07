The city police has barred the usage of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircrafts in the city limits without prior police permission in writing. Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy passed an order to that effect, which will be in place from September 8 to October 7. Mr. Reddy said on Tuesday that non-government agencies, organisation, or individual will be allowed to launch Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Unmanned Aerial Surveys (UAS) etc. Government agencies and organisations should obtain appropriate clearance from local police stations and aviation authorities before using them for any purpose.Employees' plea

Telangana State Minorities Employees Service Association has demanded that the government change date of Eid-ul-Azha holiday from September 12 to September 13. The latter date has been declared as the festival day by religious scholars.