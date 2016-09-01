Accused was identified based on CCTV footages and the vehicle number of his car.

The cab driver who tried to rape a woman two days ago was arrested by the Rajendranagar police and the Special Operations Team (SOT) in a joint operation. The accused, Mirza Ahmed Baig, had tried to rape an air hostess working for a private airline in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Cyberabad police, Ahmed, a resident of Dargah Kismathpura, Rajendranagar, had approached the victim at pillar 216, when she had come out of her flat at 2 a.m. to purchase some medical items. She asked him to take her to a medical shop and boarded his car.

The accused however took her to the Kishan Guda O.R.R road with an intention to molest her.

After reaching an isolated place at Himayathsagar, Ahmed tried to pull the victim’s shirt. She tried to escape but he caught hold of her and tried to molest her by pushing her down. However, she managed to resist him and then the accused forcibly snatched away her cell phone and assaulted her, due to which she sustained some injuries.

As soon as the Rajendranar police was informed, officials rushed to the scene and rescued her. Ahmed was identified based on CCTV footages from the scene at pillar No.216 and the vehicle number of his car.

As he was not found at his residence, officials searched for him in various areas and caught him at Gandipet and also seized his car, said a press release.