Avoidable:The RTC bus from Bhadrachalam depot was coming to Hyderabad when the accident occurred at Peddamberpet.-Photo: Marri Ramu

Driver of a bus died while 17 passengers were injured, six critically, after it rammed a parked lorry on roadside at Peddamberpet of Hayathnagar on city outskirts after Thursday midnight. The bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s Bhadrachalam depot was coming to Hyderabad when the accident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Friday, Hayathnagar Inspector J. Narender Goud said.

The driver Suneel Kumar, 35, hails from China Goparthi village of Konijerla mandal in Khamamm district. Injured were shifted to private hospital. They are recuperating.

Two youth die in accident

Two youngsters met with a tragic end when the bike they were riding rammed a parked lorry on the roadside, 200 yards away from Bollarum check-post, on Hyderabad-Karimnagar (Rajeev Rahadari) highway on Thursday night. Death was instant for D. Madhu, 26, Leonia Resorts employee, who was riding the bike, while pillion rider G.S. Abhishek, 25, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Friday. Madhu was from Shamirpet while Abhishek from Kauwkur, Bollarum Inspector S. Maheshwar said.

Body found

The bloated body of a labourer, T. Ramaswamy, 41, who was missing for past four days, was found in a pond at Yellampet in Medhcal on Friday. The victim went to work at a godown in Yellampet on Tuesday but didn’t return home, Medchal Inspector S. Rajashekhar Reddy said. Police believe that he could have accidentally slipped into the pond and died.

Detonators seized

Jagadgirigutta police of Cyberabad seized 250 electric detonators and 171 gelatine sticks from two persons, G. Ramadevi, 45, housewife, and T. Gurujeeth Singh, 46, contractor.