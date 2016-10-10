Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Monday announced the launch of anti-epileptic drug Lamotrigine in the U.S. market.

A generic version of Lamictal, which is a registered trademark of GSK group of companies, Lamotrigine orally disintegrating tablets (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg) are available in bottle count sizes of 30’s.

The Lamictal ODT brand and generic had sales of approximately $ 65.5 million MAT in the US during the 12 months ended July 2016, a release from Dr. Reddy’s said citing IMS Health figures.