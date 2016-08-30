Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Hyderabad High Court made it clear that the in service doctors who work in remote tribal areas are eligible for weightage of marks when they seek to get admission into Super Specialty courses.

The Judge was allowing a case filed by Dr. D. Gopal Rao, a government doctor from Warangal. The petitioner complained that the Telangana Government and the Kaloji University of Health Sciences are not giving 30% weightage marks for the ongoing admission into Super Specialty Courses (PG 2) for the academic year 2016-17.

The judge pointed out that “when that is the larger perspective and ideology behind the rural/remote/difficult area posting under the compulsory government Service formulation, certainly the in-service medical officers like the petitioner who have rendered rural/tribal service for almost 5 years , are entitled to weightage of marks as incentive.”

Oncology seat

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising of Justice V.Ramasubramanian and Justice Anis was informed by the authorities that the counselling to fill seats in Oncology , Super specialty course under Health University will be done after 2.30PM and the case filed in this regard will be heard at 1030 AM on Tuesday.

The bench was dealing with case filed by Phanidra Kumar who got first rank and wanted seat in surgical oncology. But the authorities said that all the three seats will go to the Telangana area students only. The bench wanted to hear the case in detail on Tuesday wondering how all the seats can go to one area only.

YSRCP plea

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High court on Tuesday directed the Telangana Government to invite YSR Congress to the all party meeting which will be conducted for discussion on creation of new districts in the State. These interim orders were passed in a case filed by the party general secretary, Shiva Kumar. He said that the competent authorities have recognised YSRC as a political party and the officers failed to invite them to All Political Party Meeting on August 20.