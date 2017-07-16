Do not spare even ministers if guilty, says KCR

more-in

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to initiate stringent action against those found guilty of drug supply and adulteration in the State so that they can act as deterrent for those indulging in the activity.

He wanted the officials not to spare anyone and cases should be registered against politicians, including ruling TRS leaders and Cabinet Ministers, if their role was established in the supply of drugs or adulteration of food and other items. The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on Sunday with senior officials and Ministers after the incidents of supply of drugs came to light.

Deterrent steps

He exhorted the officials to investigate all aspects of drug supply and adulteration and take steps that would become a deterrent for those indulging in these activities. “It is paining to read reports that even blood is being adulterated. Effective steps should be initiated and culprits should be awarded severe punishment like life imprisonment. Officials should explore options to make amendments to the existing acts in this direction,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the officials in unearthing the drug supply racket as was evident from the number of arrests made so far, but asked them not to become complacent. He told them to intensify the investigation and go into the depths of the racket to ascertain who were involved in these activities.

Freedom to officials

“There is no scope for irregularities in the State and the Government has given freedom to officials to make Hyderabad a drug-free city,” he said.

The Chief Minister lamented that though the drug menace had been persisting for long in the city, previous Governments had not initiated necessary steps to curb it. “Had those Governments taken steps, we would not have inherited it,” he said.

He underlined the need for protecting the brand image of Hyderabad which was also lifeline for Telangana. Mr. Rao made it clear that he had asked senior official Akun Sabharwal, who was investigating the case, not to proceed on leave.