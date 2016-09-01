DNA testing has put an end to ordeal suffered by two newborns at the centre of baby swapping allegations in Sultan Bazaar’s Government Maternity Hospital.

Two women, Rama Devi and Rajitha had given birth on August 23 through c-section. When the hospital staff called for attendants of Rama Devi to handover the child, Chathru, husband of Rajitha responded and took possession of a baby boy. Later the hospital staff informed Chathru that his wife had given birth to a girl and not boy. The father refused to accept the error of the hospital and alleged his child was being swapped. Results of DNA testing conducted on the children and parents proved claims of Chathru wrong.

Besides helping settle the matter, the test also put an end to suffering meted out to the newborns. “Chathru prevented the boy’s mother from breastfeeding him as he claimed the child as his own. As a result, both the baby boy and girl did not receive mother’s feed for about a week,” informed a Sultan Bazaar police official. The hospital has all along maintained that allegations of swapping were untrue as its tagging system clearly indicates identity of newborns.