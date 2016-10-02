Congress MLA of Gadwal D. K. Aruna sent her resignation to the membership of Assembly to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with a request to forward the same to Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary as she had heard from ruling TRS party leaders that Gadwal was not considered as a separate district solely because she represented the constituency. She was anguished that Gadwal could not become a district as she was an obstacle and hence decided to resign her seat, Ms. Aruna noted in her letter to Mr. Rao. Ms. Aruna recalled that she had been demanding the status of district for Gadwal for a year. However, the ongoing reorganisation of districts went against the wishes of people. The government did not take into consideration 13,000 posts on the website opposing Wanaparthy as a district.