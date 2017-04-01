Discoms in A.P. to set up reserve fund

more-in

Families of victims of accidents due to electric lines can look forward for some relief in the coming days.

The A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission, for the first time, has directed the distribution companies to set up a reserve fund of ₹ 25 crore for the victims of electrical accidents. Accordingly, it has asked the Southern Power Distribution Company to provide ₹ 15.5 crore towards the corpus while the northern power distribution company would bear the balance ₹ 9.5 crore. Commission Chairman Justice G. Bhavani Prasad said that the amount for each discom had been fixed on the basis of the ratio of total fatal accidents in their respective jurisdictions during 2015-16. The Commission was working out the modalities to bring out a regulation to govern the usage of the reserve fund. “The regulation is likely to be finalised within a month,” he said.

The initiative follows the Commission’s directives appointing collectors as nodal officers to settle compensation to be paid for the families through whose lands power lines had been laid. Another major step was appointment of retired district judges as chairmen of the Consumer Redressal Grievance Fora set up at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam in addition to appointment of super-time scale district judge as Vidyut Ombudsman for the State which witnessed 25% increase in the consumers seeking their help.