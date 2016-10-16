‘Needs of both sections are different, and merging both the departments will only result in undermining the weaker one’

The Telangana government’s decision to merge the district-level posts for Disabled Welfare Department with the Department of Women and Child Development (W&CD) is drawing flak from both sides.

Staff from both the departments, as well as activists, slammed the decision as hasty, and taken only in consideration of administrative convenience.

Needs of both the sections are different, so are the qualifications required to render the services, and merging both the departments will only result in undermining the weaker one, they contend.

A government order issued on October 11 has merged the posts of the district officers for W&CD and the Disabled Welfare, and created a single post designated as District Welfare Officer (DWO) who will discharge all the functions pertaining to both the departments. Effectively, the services delivered to women, children, disabled, and senior citizens are lumped together and assigned as responsibilities of the DWO.

“Majority in our department are women. The district-level officer would act as the liaison officer with regard to the cases of domestic violence and sexual assaults. Women will not be comfortable sharing their problems with a man,” says Jyothi Padma, General Secretary of the Joint Action Committee of W&CD, and President of Telangana CDPOs’ Association.

Objections are also being raised against the nomenclature of welfare, which, activists say, eclipses the rights-based advocacy, and limits it to doles by the government.

W&CD employees have been protesting for the last three days, as the merger would interfere with promotions hoped to follow the districts’ reorganisation.

“We have to serve in more positions than the employees of the Disabled Welfare Department, to reach the Project Directors’ position. Now, measuring us with the same yardstick would not be fair,” says Ms. Jyothi Padma.

Employees from the Disabled Welfare too are not happy.

Services to the disabled require special qualifications not possessed by the W&CD department officials, says an employees’ association office-bearer, on condition of anonymity.

The effects of being clubbed with a stronger department are already showing up, with the protesting employees of the W&CD department talking disparagingly of the Disabled Welfare officials, and considering it below their dignity to serve under them, he says. Besides, being merged with a stronger department will hamper the services rendered to the disabled in a big way.

M. Srinivasulu, chief functionary of the Network of Persons with Disabilities Organisations (NPDO), recalls the struggles waged for establishment of a separate department for the disabled, and calls the merger an undoing of the struggles.

“Even the Central government has set up a department for the disabled, and issued directives to the State governments to do the same. This merger violates them,” he says.

Secretary, Women and Child Development, and Disabled Welfare, M. Jagadeeshwar, however, says the merger was a rationalisation exercise for administrative convenience.