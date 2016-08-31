They have the potential for employment on a par with engineers, but are ignored by the industry for various reasons

Diploma holders who have the potential for employment on a par with engineers are being ignored by the industry for various reasons even as the non-metro diploma holders and girl candidates further face rejection compared to candidates from metro cities and boys.

The National Employability Report 2016 of the Aspiring Minds, a job skills credentialing company, reveals that an entire pool of eight lakh engineering diploma holders are missed by the knowledge industry despite a huge number possessing employable skills on a par with engineering graduates.

They carry the perception of being cousins of engineering graduates, and lose out on opportunities.

“A significant chunk of them are employable for knowledge economy jobs. Among the 8 lakh that graduate every year consist about 8,000 employable programmers, 21,000 employable software testers and 80,000 employable sales and marketing executives,” says Varun Aggarwal, CTO and Co-Founder, Aspiring Minds. “It is time new age corporates start seeing diploma courses in the same light as mainstream graduation courses.”

His views are corroborated by B.V. Ramana Prasad, Section Head, Government Polytechnic, Kothagudem. “Corporates should consider these candidates who are technically stronger in core subjects and importantly hardworking,” he says agreeing that companies tend to ignore them for various reasons including the perception.

The study has further found that enrolment of females in diploma courses is poor but they are equally good at skills. A drastically high male-to-female ratio of 4:1 is observed in polytechnic diploma courses. This is in contrast to the male-female ratio of 1.96:1 for engineering graduates. Even in diploma courses like the engineering stream females prefer Computer Science and IT. The report says 47.4 percent of girls prefer IT while Mechanical is the lowest at just 3.6 percent. Among the different courses, computer science and IT accounts for the highest proportion of females at 47.4 percent, while lowest is for mechanical courses at 3.6 percent. The non-metro candidates also lose out to their peers in metro cities as the report finds that 14 per cent employability is seen among candidates in colleges in metro cities compared to 9.2 per cent in non-metro cities. Mr. Ramana Prasad says the social and economic compilation of students in non-metro colleges could be one of the reasons.

On the positive side, these diploma holders when they finish their engineering degree through lateral entry end up with far better skills than the regular engineering graduates. “They study 60 per cent of engineering subjects in the Diploma itself and have that additional advantage,” Mr. Ramana Prasad says.