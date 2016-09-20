AICC general secretary Digivijaya Singh took a dig at Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao asking whether he has spent the Rs. 90,000 crore given by the Central Government to buy the legislators of opposition parties and to suppress the farmers forcibly acquiring their lands for the proposed projects.

Addressing the two-day training session for party’s local bodies’ people’s representatives here, organised by the TPCC, Mr. Singh referred to BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that Central Government has sanctioned Rs. 90,000 crore funds to Telangana.

Mr. Singh was quite harsh in his attack of the State Government for its ‘forcible’ acquisition of lands for various projects like Mallanna Sagar. He accused the State Government of suppressing the farmers' rights by denying them deserved compensation as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013. He also condemned imposition of Section 144 and other restrictions in project affected villages.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Sonia Gandhi created Telangana to respect people’s wish but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was denying them the fruits of the new State behaving as if it was meant only for his family. He accused KCR of misusing public funds for his lavish expenditure. Citing instances, he said that the Chief Minister had purchased a luxury bus worth Rs. 5 crore which was never used. "Except for the KCR family, nobody is happy in the state. People of Telangana would teach TRS a befitting lesson in the 2019 elections,” he said infusing confidence among the participants that Congress would come back to power in the next elections.

Reiterating his charge that TRS Government was indulging in corruption in the name of redesigning irrigation projects, Mr. Reddy also tried to highlight false claims on irrigation projects through the power point presentation. Puducherry Chief Minister Narayana Swamy recalled how the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has empowered the local bodies and enacted laws to ensure direct funding to Panchayats from the Centre. However, he said that the present BJP-led NDA Government was not releasing the funds. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping the Planning Commission, he said that the Niti Ayog, constituted by the present government, had no powers and its role was confined to make recommendations.

He said that despite recommendations made by the 14th Finance Commission, funds were not being released to local bodies and schemes like 100 Smart Cities have remained non-starters. He described Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as "younger brother" of Narendra Modi in making false promises. The session was also addressed by AICC SC Cell chairman Koppula Raju, AICC secretary R.C. Kuntia, leaders of opposition K. Jana Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Training programmme convener Ponnam Prabhakar.