The state level consultation on ‘Inclusion of Dalits and marginalised communities in drought response’ held on Monday, came up with demands pertaining to drought management which include reassessment of losses incurred by lease farmers, compensation to victims of heat wave, mid-day meals during holidays, community kitchens and others.

Dalits in Telangana are mostly dependent on rain fed agriculture and agricultural labour and are not in a position to withstand drought, the consultation has noted, with particular emphasis on the drought condition during last two years before monsoons.

Dalits have lost daily wages and livestock to drought conditions, and also there was no fodder due to loss of crops. Drinking water was available only to 20 per cent of Dalit households in villages, worse in Mahabubangar, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts. Organisations which attended the consultation demanded that the losses of the lease farmers be reassessed immediately as per the disaster response guidelines of 2015-2020 in all the affected mandals of seven districts.