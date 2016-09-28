Remembering the leader:Ministers Nayani Narasimha Reddy, P. Mahender Reddy and others paying tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji in the city on Tuesday.-Photo: Nagara Gopal

The demand for setting up a statue of late Minister Konda Laxman Bapuji at his Jaladrushyam residence on the banks of Hussainsagar lake where the ruling TRS took birth but the structure was later pulled down by the TDP government was voiced by several speakers at his 101st birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

Backward Classes Minister Jogu Ramanna promised to take up the demand with the government.

Mr. Ramanna said the State government has begun the issue of overseas scholarships to BC students too, on the lines of the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scholarships being issued for SC/ST students who have got admission in recognised foreign universities and institutions. Soon, Rs 100 crore will be allotted to the scheme. Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy said the government intends to take along all communities, and work for development of artisan communities and nomadic tribes. He promised to work for the statue, a vocal demand from many.

BJP State president K.Laxman called for unity among backward communities, to rise to rule, than “beg” for benefits. He demanded for naming of Adilabad district on Konda Laxman Bapuji’s name, besides a statue for him. He lauded him as a person who relinquished positions of power for formation of Telangana as separate State.

Legislator and BC leader R. Krishnaiah demanded increase in the scholarships of BC students, and improvement in educational facilities for them. He praised Laxman Bapuji as a leader who never compromised on his values, and fought for social justice and political power to BCs.