Despite heavy rainfall in catchment areas, water levels in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar remain nearly unchanged

The city and State may have drowned in a deluge, but it was just a trickle that entered the twin reservoirs that had for long served as the only sources of drinking water for the city.

Chasing a century, the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, designed by the legendary engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya, could be on the brink of extinction thanks to the blocking of all inlet channels, environmentalists say. It would be a blow for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), which could economise on costs of pumping if the reservoirs are full.

Despite Wednesday’s heavy rainfall in catchment areas, the water levels in both the reservoirs remain nearly unchanged on Thursday. As per the details shared by the HMWSSB, the rain could fill the reservoirs only to the extent of 0.003 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) each. For its capacity of 3.9 tmc, Osmansagar has mere 0.067 tmc of water, while Himayatsagar has only 0.041 tmc for its 3 tmc capacity. Pumping from the reservoirs has been stopped since December last, and is not likely to begin any time soon. The reservoirs get inflows from Vikarabad, Tandur and Shamshabad areas, all of which have received considerable rain on Wednesday. Shamshabad received over six centimetres, while Tandur and Vikarabad received three and two centimetres of rainfall on Wednesday.

During the season too, Tandur has received an excess rainfall by 42.4 per cent, while Shamshabad and Vikarabad received normal. HMWSSB officials too are perplexed about the lack of inflows. “We are unable to understand the reason, and asked officials to inquire into it. Perhaps one more heavy rain could help,” said a senior official from the Board.

The city’s water supply could receive a fillip if the two reservoirs are filled to their capacity, as lifting water from there could be cost-effective, he says. With Singur too not receiving any inflows, the only remaining options are Krishna Phase-I, II and III, and Godavari Phase-I, which involve huge pumping costs.

In comparison with the water lifted to mere 10 metres from the twin reservoirs located 18 kilometres away, the Godavari water has to be pumped for 230 kilometres in four stages, and Krishna water needs pumping in three stages for 110 kilometres.

At optimal capacities, the reservoirs could ensure 40 MGD of daily water supply for two full years.

Activists, however, remain sceptic about the revival of the reservoirs despite the GO 111 which restricts construction in the catchment area. Jasvin Jairath from SOUL alleges that a political demand for scrapping GO 111 was raised during elections, with present legislators riding to power on the environmentally destructive promise. “Drainage into the reservoirs is blocked with rampant construction. Structures can be found within the full tank level too. Principles of water management have been totally ignored,” she says.