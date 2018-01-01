Hyderabad

Delivery boy dies as RTC bus hits him

A 20-year-old delivery boy working for ‘Swiggy’ died on the spot after he was knocked down by a TSRTC bus near Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhavan in Lakdikapul here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sri Harsh and died while he was heading to deliver a food order around 6.30 p.m. A case was registered and a probe is on.

Body of infant found

The Ramgopalpet police on Monday found the body of a newborn boy dumped in Hussainsagar Lake. Police said that during their regular patrolling at around 4.30 p.m. they found the body wrapped in a plastic cover opposite Kandukuri Veeresalingam statue and suspect it could have been dumped late on Sunday evening. According to police, the infant could be four or five days old. A case has been registered and police are analysing the video footages of CCTV camera.

Case against Celkon MD

The Madhapur Police on Monday registered a case against managing director of Celkon Impex for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of ₹ 15 crore. Based on a complaint lodged by Y Swapna Kumar, a resident of KPHB, the police registered a case against Y Guruswamy Naidu for cheating him by promising share in the company. Police said that the accused also cheated a few banks.

