Detailed inquiry has to be carried out if any card is to be eliminated, says Civil Supplies Commissioner

: Commissioner of Civil Supplies C.V. Anand has directed the officials concerned to stop the exercise of deleting ‘ineligible’ food security cards (ration cards) from the database as it has been found that certain eligible ration cards are also being deleted in the process.

He assured that all the eligible households whose ration cards have been deleted from the database would be re-issued fresh cards and the related database re-activated. In a statement, Mr. Anand said on Sunday that it had come to his notice that certain genuine cards were deleted on the grounds that the beneficiaries did not draw ration for three months or were owning four-wheelers or for being property tax payers for their 50 to 70 square yards houses.

Fresh application

The Commissioner made it clear to the authorities that detailed inquiry had to be carried out if any card had to be eliminated based on reasons amounting to the action. He also asked the households whose genuine cards were eliminated to apply for fresh cards in the circle offices concerned so that necessary action is initiated. About 3,800 cards eliminated in spite of being eligible were re-activated during the last few days, he explained.

The exercise of eliminating bogus/ineligible cards after March this year, since when the distribution of essential commodities had been started through e-PoS machine, had revealed that some households had taken ration/food security cards for the purpose of availing benefits under Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement schemes.

