On Tuesday the Supreme Court referred to a five-member Constitution Bench the petition filed by Congress MLA S A Sampath Kumar from Telangana seeking disqualification of 25 legislators in the State elected on his party ticket but chose to align with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

It could be a long and torturous process before the matters reached their logical conclusion but what is for sure as and when it happens, the verdict could prove to be landmark as it would be addressing several contentious issues pertaining to Anti-Defection Act, 1985 and powers of the Speaker or presiding officer under the legislation.

On both counts it has been a source of unending litigation in the last 21 years at the level of High Courts across the country as well as the Supreme Court. Interpretation of some of the provisions of what is referred to as aya-ram,gaya-ram law and the degree of supremacy of a presiding officer or Speaker of Assembly or Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha in case of Parliament has proved to be a challenge to the judges.

There have been defections galore from virtually all parties to the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana pre and post-bifurcation!

Sampath Kumar in his petition to the SC had sought a direction to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly to disqualify the turncoat legislators on the ground despite petitioning the Speaker no action was taken for the last two years.

The apex court said it agreed with the petitioner’s arguments and stated it had no belief that the Telangana Assembly Speaker would take a decision on MLAs’ disqualifications. But at the same time contended that under the law it has no authority to order the Speaker and hence the five-member Constitutional Bench is needed for clarity.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the issue of legislators’ defections to the Constitutional Bench, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the verdict clearly showed that Chief Minister KCR was wrong in making MPs, MLAs and MLCs of other parties defect to the TRS.

The Congress party which won 21 seats in the 2014 elections lost as many as six members, who switched their loyalties.

The TDP with 13 members is now left with merely three as 10 MLAs crossed to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti that included Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, who was made a Minister.

The YSR Congress Party ceased to exist in as all the three MLAs and the lone MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy joined the TRS. Two MPs – Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Congress) and Ch. Malla Reddy (TDP) too switched sides.