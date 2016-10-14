The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has chosen former IAS officer M. Gopalakrishna, who is also the chairman of IIPA Andhra Pradesh regional branch here, for the Dean Paul H. Appleby award for his significant contribution to the art and discipline of public administration in the country.

Secretary of IIPA AP branch T.V. Gopala Chary, in a statement on Thursday, said that the director of IIPA, Delhi, and its executive committee has decided to confer the award on Mr. Gopalakrishna. The award would be presented at a function to be held in New Delhi on October 21.