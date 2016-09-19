Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya was non-committal on BJP chief Amit Shah’s remarks, made at a party rally in Warangal on Saturday, but reiterated the BJP stand that it would observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day if elected to power.

“It is not sufficient for a political party to do it. We want the State government to observe the day.

It is the federal spirit of the Indian union that has to be respected,” he said referring to the Police Action that was initiated under the stewardship of Home Minister Sardar Patel in 1948 which ensured merger of Hyderabad State with the rest of India. Mr. Dattatreya refrained from commenting on Mr. Shah’s observation that the TRS government refrained from observing Telangana Liberation Day out of fear for MIM.

“If in power, we will certainly observe the day,” he said speaking to media persons immediately after Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao left after calling on him at the Dilkusha Guest House.

“Telangana has placed its interests before me and sought the Centre’s support in the Apex Council meeting that will be chaired by Union Minister for Water Resources to discuss river water disputes between AP and Telangana on September 21,” Mr. Dattetreya said of Mr. Rao’s visit.

“It is unfortunate that two Telugu speaking States are locked in a battle over water when the conflict earlier was restricted to Maharashtra and Karnataka. This is the doing of Congress party,” he said adding that the AP Reorganisation Act did not adequately address water issues of Krishna and Godavari.

The Apex Council meeting will see Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers meet under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Water Resources, Uma Bharathi.

When asked about BJP’s allegations of Telangana usurping central funds and using them for purposes other than intended, Mr. Dattetreya defended them saying there were clear accounts for the funds given to the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Minister addressed a gathering of craftsmen and artisans to observe Vishwa Karma Day.

He said this day will be observed every year as a day for artisans who are ignored on International Labour Day which falls on May 1.

