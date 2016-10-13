Union Minister of State for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya offering ambali (ragi malt) to Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu during ‘Alai Balai’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday.— Photo: Mohammed Yousuf

: The annual ‘Alai Bhalai’ of Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya to celebrate Dasara was as usual, marked by exchange of goodies and expression of camaraderie by leaders of all political hues, but a different tone this time round was a request to Mr. Dattatreya to take the programme outside of Telangana, particularly faction-ridden Rayalaseema.

The request came from Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao who felt that Alai Bhalai, which had come to be accepted as an event to spread cordial relations on the occasion of the festival, was needed most in Rayalaseema than Telangana in a bid to end faction killings. However, film star R. Narayanamurthy shot down the suggestion saying it was wrong to dub Rayalaseema as a violent zone.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan said human life was short and had no place for enmity. Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said rivalry between political parties was limited to elections. After polls, leaders across parties were friends.

Finance Minister Etala Rajender said Alai Bhalai was a good opportunity to forge human relations. He felt Mr. Dattatreya might not have imagined that the programme would be a roaring success in future when he launched it.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y. Sujana Chowdary, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, TRS Parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao, Telugu Desam - Telangana president L. Ramana and BJP State president K. Laxman were present. Cultural programmes followed.