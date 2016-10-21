Hereafter, unskilled daily wage labour would have to be paid Rs. 192 a day, while full time contingent worker would have to be paid Rs. 5,000 a month and part-time workers would be paid Rs. 4,000 a month, with the government having issued orders reviewing the prevailing wages here on Thursday.

The part-time worker would have to put in four hours of work per working day to get wages as prescribed by the government. The earlier wages for the daily wager was Rs. 100 a day, the full time contingent worker or consolidated pay worker was being paid Rs. 2,600 per month, while a part-time worker was being paid Rs. 1,623 a month.