Withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes creates trust deficit where labourers are unsure of the payment

The mood is of sullen resignation at the labour market (adda) in Toli Chowki as daily wage labourers wait for work. A car stops and the driver steps out, within seconds, the workers open the door and four women get into the rear seat and two men get into the front seat while others begin pulling and pushing. The driver wants a mason and one daily wage labourer for some work at his home. With much reluctance the women step out of the car. As two workers go to work, the others begin their wait, squatting, talking.

“I have been without work for the past three days. On Monday, I went for work but I got a Rs 500 note. I had to exchange it at a petrol bunk for Rs. 50 commission,” says Chandu, a labourer from Shadnagar. “When we get work, the first thing we are asking is that we get paid in change. The people hiring us agree but at the end of the day, they are giving us Rs. 500 note, for which we have to forego another Rs. 50,” says Chandu.

“ Pani ledu, paisalu levu (No work, no money). We don’t have enough to eat. Very soon we will have to pay the room rent of Rs. 2000. Where will we get the money if we don’t have work? We have to take care of our children also,” said Mangamma, who came to Hyderabad in search of work stays in Shaikpet area and gets Rs. 400 per day. “Can the government give free rations for a few days?” asks her friend Mutyalamma from Gadwal.

A majority of labourers who gather at various addas in the city like Kothaguda, Kulsumpura, Ranigunj and other places in the city are from Mahbubnagar district. The withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes has created trust deficit where labourers are unsure about the payment they will get.

“Last week, we got paid in Rs 500 notes. This week we have been promised payment in Rs 100 notes (Saturday is pay day). There is no change available and we are finding it difficult to even commute from Madhapur and back,” says Moghalappa from Narayanpet in Mahbubnagar working at the CM’s camp office worksite in Panjagutta. “We can change that money in a bank, but we will have to forego one day’s wage. What will we eat on that day?” asks Moghalappa.