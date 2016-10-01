Cyberabad police on Friday busted two rackets of ‘Matka’ (a type of gambling in which punters bet money on specific numbers) and seized Rs. 12.13 lakh after arresting 12 persons.

Among the 12 arrested were six bookies and the remaining punters.

“Mobile phone call data record of the accused was being analysed to catch the remaining persons connected to the rackets,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya said at a press conference.

Special Operations Team of Cyberabad conducted the first raid at Yerrakunta of Pahadisharieff and caught bookies Mohmed Pasha, Syed Azam and Syed Hasham.

Based on their confession, six punters from the area were held.

In the second case, SOT officials raided a place in Miyapur and caught bookies Mohd. Siddique Ali, Mohd. Rafi and P. Harish Kumar. The arrested bookies told the police that matka had been organised in the areas of Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram and Kukatpally for several years.

The kingpin Siddique Ali was arrested several times earlier on similar charge.