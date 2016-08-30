Twelve para-medics, who were offering “medical treatment” to patients posing as doctors or Registered Medical Practitioners, were arrested by the Cyberabad-East police on Monday.

Sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) raided the clinics of these fake doctors who were found operating hospitals without permission from the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad. Injection vials, expired tablet sheets, stethoscopes, syringes and saline bottles were seized from them.

Man done to death

Unidentified persons hacked to death a man, Venkatesh, at Munganoor in the Hayathnagar police station area on Monday. The 40-year-old man was intercepted by three youngsters while he was riding his bike around 6 p.m. at Munganoor village. They picked up an argument and hacked him to death before fleeing on their bike.

Two labourers injured

Two labourers sustained injuries when the pillar of a building under construction collapsed at Kakatiya Hills colony in Madhapur on Monday. The two workers got trapped under the debris but were rescued by others and shifted to a hospital.