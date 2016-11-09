: After a series of high-profile events that showcased the City of Pearls as an IT, Innovation and Start-Up Hub, it is now the turn for a two-day SCSC Cyber Security Conclave 2.0 conference and exhibition to be kicked off on November 22.

The event will be inaugurated by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the HICC Novotel in the presence of cyber security experts, about 50 exhibitors and 200 delegates. CEO of Lucideus Saket Modi, Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology Chairman, A.S. Ramasastri and CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani and a host of others will participate.