A 23-year-old driver was arrested by the Cyber Crime police for making purchases online by frequently using the debit card of the woman he worked for. Depavath Ravi, the accused, had bought I-phones costing more than Rs. 2 lakh from the e-commerce website amazon.com. According to the Central Crime Station police, Ravi used to work as a part-time driver for a woman named Shailaja Mohan, a resident of Bagh Lingampally. Ms. Shailaja had left for the US on January 18 and returned to India on July 20. She told the police that during her absence online purchases worth Rs. 2 lakh were made while the ATM card was with her and her mobile number was deactivated.