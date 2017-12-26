Cyber crime gang busted

more-in

The Cyberabad police on Monday nabbed an inter-State gang on charges of cyber cheating. Police identified the accused as Babulal Hembrom, Asin Kisku, Nibash Mondal and Ramu Mandal, all residents of Jamtara district in Jharkhand. According to police, the gang’s modus operandi was to introduce themselves as customer care executives from State Bank of India and collect credit card details including one-time password to conduct online transactions. Based on a complaint lodged by a victim who was cheated to the tune of ₹1 lakh, a case was registered and the accused arrested from Jharkhand.