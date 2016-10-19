Meet organised with the objective of strengthening existing bonds with Indian industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for socially-relevant projects and for technology to be useful to the common man was reminded by participants at a Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Industry meet held here on Tuesday on the theme of ‘Serving the Nation with Sustainable Chemistry’.

A galaxy of scientists from CSIR’s chemistry-related laboratories and industry representatives put their heads together at a brainstorming session. Papers presented included those on ‘Addressing the needs of society - Role of CSIR’ that had a video clipping of Mr. Modi’s address at the CSIR Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Seotenver 26. The meet focussed on how ‘ease of doing science’ could be translated into ‘ease of doing business’.

Of particular interest was a discussion by CSIR scientists on the 18 socially-relevant projects that were currently under way at various laboratories of the chemical cluster in CSIR on fast-track mode. One of them, for example, is the ‘coal to liquid’ project being undertaken at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology here, apart from medical intermediaries.

Another project that came up for discussion was the nano water filtration plant set up at Mogallu in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, that was far better than the currently in-vogue ‘reverse osmosis’ technology and came at 40 per cent less cost. Also, the commercialisation of a 500-watt flow battery, comprising a combination of zinc and bromine with quick recharge was discussed.

While Director of CSIR-IICT, S. Chandrasekhar, who presided over the sessions, welcomed the gathering, there were presentations on ‘Serving the nation with sustainable chemistry’ by T. Shekharam and ‘Ease of doing business-Present practices’ by N.V. Satyanarayana. Dr. Chandrasekhar also summed up the discussions.

A.V. Rama Rao from Avra Laboratories and others represented the industry at the meet organised with the objective of strengthening existing bonds with the Indian industry. It also aimed at discussing some of the mission mode programmes proposed by the CSIR’s chemical cluster, with industry experts in a bid to help the CSIR re-orient its focus on translational research and tune its mission mode programmes to industry requirements.