In the run up to its ‘Telangana Mahajana Padayatra’ for social justice and comprehensive development of the State, the CPI (M) State Committee will hold a ‘2K Run’ on October 13, in all the 31 new districts and mandals.

The main ‘Padayatra’ or 4,000-km tour on foot will begin on October 17 and last up to March 12 next year, a press release informed on Wednesday.

State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram will lead the ‘Padayatra’, with participation from eight more key leaders. On this occasion, the party will prepare a plan for development of all sections of the society and place it before people, the note said, and invited participation from intellectuals and social organisations.