The CPI(M) Greater Hyderabad Committee has demanded Rs.10,000 crore funding from the State government for improvement of roads and drainage infrastructure, and stopping diversion of funds from GHMC.

In a press meet on Friday, city secretary M.Srinivas announced that the party will form a human chain at GHMC headquarters on October 3, with these demands. The GHMC has lost Rs.1,400 crore funds in the last two years, owing to various diversions, budget cuts by the government, and Central funds not being released due to delay in polls, he noted.