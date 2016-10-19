CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, through a letter on Tuesday, brought the status of Ibrahimpatnam Tank to the notice of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and suggested alternative ways of filling up the tank.

The tank has not filled even to a fourth of its spread despite Mission Kakatiya works, the letter noted, and said reconstruction of the Chandanvelli dam on Esi river could fill the tank again, and also all the tanks along the Firangi Nala which has been obliterated through rampant construction activities.

This is a better way than lifting water from Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project to fill the tank, as it brings water through gravity, it said.