CPI(M) Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram shot back at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for calling out to people to stop the party’s ‘Mahajana Padayatra’, and said those speaking against the party now were actually opposing the demands from SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Mr. Veerabhadram reminded that TRS had a seat-sharing agreement as part of an alliance with CPI(M) in 2004 as well as 2009 elections to the Legislative Assembly.

“We opposed the State bifurcation only at the ideological level, but never tried to thwart the movement. We entered into an alliance both the times with the same understanding. How did the party suddenly become bad now?” he questioned, while reminding that intellectuals like G. Haragopal and M. Kodandaram, who were active during the Telangana movement, expressed their support for the tour.

The ‘Mahajana Padayatra’, to begin from October 17, will raise questions about this government’s apathy towards the aforementioned sections, which is the actual reason for the present backlash, Mr. Veerabhadram said.

Dwelling on the deprived conditions of these communities, he said only equitable development would develop the State in a true sense. A radical change in government policies was required towards this, as envisaged in the alternative manifesto released by the party, he said.

On the new districts, Mr. Veerabhadram said the whole process has been done unscientifically. People’s sentiments were being used to fulfil political ambitions, he said.

The ‘Mahajana Padayatra’ would be launched from Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district, where B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson and political leader Prakash Ambedkar would address a public meeting.

CPI(M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu, State secretary of Andrha Pradesh P. Madhu, and others would also address the meeting. The route for the tour and other aspects have been discussed with the DGP and IG (Law & Order), with the latter assuring protection, the party has informed.

‘Mahajana Padayatra’ will raise questions about TRS government’s apathy towards SC, ST, BC and minority communities

- Tammineni Veerabhadram

CPI(M) TS State secretary