CPI activists during a protest against the waiving of loans in Koti, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Communist Party of India, city council, conducted a demonstration in front of the State Bank of India’s corporate office on Bank Street, protesting the writing off of crores of rupees of unrecovered debt.

City secretary E.T. Narasimha questioned the intention behind the writing off of loans owed by big industrialists and businessmen. Alleging that thousands of crores of black money migrated to foreign banks during the first 11 months of the NDA government at the Centre, he said that due to the demonetisation move, common people are put to hardships.

Mr. Narasimha demanded that the decision to write off the loans be revoked forthwith.