The stage is set for the launch of Mahajana Padayatra by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in support of its demand for comprehensive development of the new State incorporating social justice for deprived communities.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and a delegation of party leaders and individuals will take part in the marathon padayatra that is expected to cover the length and breadth of the State spanning over 4,000 km in five months.

The yatra would be formally launched at Ibrahimpatnam by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Architect of the Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Monday.

Dr. Prakash Ambedkar arrived in the city on Sunday and garlanded the statues of B.R. Ambedkar and Jyothi Rao Phule.

The CPI (M) delegation called on him and apprised him about the prevailing situation in the State. The party is expecting good response to its padayatra aimed at educating people on the need for alternative policies to ensure all-round development of the State.

The padayatra was proposed as the TRS government was following the same policies that were adopted by the previous Congress and the Telugu Desam governments in the erstwhile united State, claimed Mr. Veerabhadram.

The ruling party, however, questioned the rationale behind the yatra claiming that the CPI (M) had planned the marathon event to gain political mileage.

Interestingly, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too vehemently opposed the yatra.

He reportedly exhorted the party leaders and cadre to question the CPI (M) leaders about their stand on Telangana State as the party had been against bifurcation of linguistic States.