The Telangana State Committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) will take up a 4,000-km padayatra in the State in coming months to explain to people the need for the alternative policies that ensure redressal of issues of immediate public importance.

The party has charged the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Government with continuing the policies of the previous Congress and TDP governments as a result of which the poor and marginal sections in the rural areas were undergoing severe hardships.

The padayatra, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, said was to highlight these issues while seeking the views of journalists on the roadmap for the yatra.

He said that the policies of the Government in the new State were not fulfilling the aspirations of the people who were confident that formation of separate Telangana would ensure alleviation of problems faced by them in the united State. The policies in key areas like education, health and workers issues lacked the social equality covering the weaker and downtrodden sections in them.

Padayatra from Oct.17

Mr. Veerabhadram along with a delegation of party leaders as well as those from different walks of life decided to undertake the padayatra from October 17, covering the entire length and breadth of the State

“This padayatra is not against the TRS or the State Government. It is aimed at presenting an alternative set of policies covering key sectors which will go a long way in addressing the issues of immediate public importance,” Mr. Veerabhadram said. Senior journalist and Saskhi daily editorial director K. Ramachandra Murthy underlined the need for the party to prepare a clear road map for the padayatra with clear stand on the party’s policies as it was a massive exercise aimed at educating the people.

Andhra Jyothi editor K. Srinivas recalled that the CPI (M) had been reputed as party that opposed division of linguistic states and said that the party should evolve clear policies when it came to Telangana which continued to be an emotional issue.